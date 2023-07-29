NOTICE Notification is given that Nation

NOTICE Notification is given that National Bank of Commerce (1127 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI 54880) has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (“OCC”) on July 28, 2023 as specified in 12 CFR 5, for permission to establish a new staffed branch office located at 15616 Edgewood Drive, Baxter, MN, 56425. Any person wishing to comment on this application may mail their comments to the Director of Licensing located at Independence Plaza, 1050 17th Street, Suite 1500, Denver, CO 80265, or via email at LicensingPublicComments@occ.treas.gov. These comments must be sent within 30 days of the date of the publication of this notice. Information regarding the application, including the date of the end of the public comment period, is available in the OCC Weekly Bulletin at www.occ.gov. Requests for a copy of the public file on the application should be made to the Director of Licensing. (July 29, 2023) 245242