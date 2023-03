Notice: Oak Lawn Township Annual Town Meeting Notice is hereby given to the residents of Oak Lawn Township, Crow Wing County, State of Minnesota that the Annual Town Meeting will be held on, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, time 7:00 PM. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be postposed, until Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Time: 7:00 PM to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. Location: Oak Lawn Town Hall Deb Borg, Clerk (March 4, 2023) 200174