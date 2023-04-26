NOTICE OF 2023 LOON LAKE TOWNSHIP ANNUAL ROAD INSPECTION The Board of Loon Lake Township will be meeting at the town hall at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27th, 2023 to begin its annual road review. The board will then proceed from the town hall and inspect all Loon Lake Township roads in the usual order. If any residents have any questions or concerns for the board to pay particular attention to regarding Township roads, please contact the clerk, Tim Murphy, at 612-730-2501 or the road supervisor Rick Wilson, at 218-851-4227. Tim Murphy Clerk (April 26, 2023) 215805