NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING Notice is hereby given to the qualified voter(s) of Garrison Township, County of Crow Wing, and State of Minnesota, that the Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting may be postponed until the following Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Annual Meeting will commence at 7:00 pm at Garrison Town Hall on Bollenbacher Road to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law including discussion of possible increase of sales tax, increase of levies, and more. Garrison Township Clerk (Feb. 15 & 22, March 1, 2023) 194339