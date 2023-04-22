NOTICE OF ANNUAL STORMWATER PUBLIC MEETI

NOTICE OF ANNUAL STORMWATER PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Brainerd will hold the Annual Stormwater Public Meeting in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023. Any person wishing to express an opinion on the matters to be considered will be heard orally or in writing. Dated: April 18, 2023 Jennifer Bergman City Administrator City of Brainerd, Minnesota (April 22, 2023) 215441