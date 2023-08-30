NOTICE OF BOARD VACATION HEARING UNORGAN

NOTICE OF BOARD VACATION HEARING UNORGANlZED TERRITORY CROW WING COUNTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County Board, Crow Wing County, Minnesota, will conduct a public hearing on the 12th day of September, 2023, at 9:05 A.M. in the County Board Room located on the third floor of the Historic Courthouse, 326 Laurel Street, Brainerd, for the purpose of considering and acting upon a petition it received calling for the vacation of the following described road: That part of Cataract Street as dedicated by the subdivision CINOSAM CLUB, as recorded in the Office of the County Recorder, Crow Wing County, Minnesota, which lies easterly of the northerly extension of the west line of Lot 1, Block 8, CINOSAM CLUB, and which lies westerly of the northerly extension of the east line of Lot 8, Block 8, CINOSAM CLUB. All persons interested in this matter are encouraged to attend the hearing. The public can attend the meeting in person or virtually by Microsoft Teams: 218-302-1725,,135143240# Dated: 8/22/23 /s/ Timothy J. Houle County Administrator (Aug. 30, 2023) 253177