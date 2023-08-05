NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR D

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED YOU ARE NOTIFIED: 1. Default has occurred in the Agreement for Deed (“Contract”) dated June 14, 2010 by and between Stewardship Fund, LP, as seller, sold to Clara A. Lewis-Hilden and Ivan L. Hilden and Thomas Lee Sipper, as purchasers, the real property in Crow Wing County, Minnesota, described as follows: Lots Seventeen (17) and Eighteen (18) of Block Four (4) in Hale’s Addition to Crosby. 2. The default is as follows: Failure to make monthly installments beginning September 1, 2021. The amount past-due as of the date of this notice is as follows: Payments (September 2021 - July 2023) $5,175.00 Late Fees $427.50 Other Advances/fees $398.00 Taxes/Insurance $1,765.48 Total $7,765.98 3. For contracts executed after August 1, 1976, and prior to August 1, 1985, the purchase price was [ ... ] Dollars ($ [ ... ]) and the amount of the purchase price paid by the purchaser is[ ... ] Dollars ($ [ ... ]), which is[ ... ]% of the purchase price, as calculated in the manner required by Minn. Stat. 559.21, subd. 1 e. 4. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable. 5. THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE. THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE [90 DAYS AFTER [SERVICE OF THIS NOTICE UPON YOU] [THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE] (STRIKE ONE} UNLESS BEFORE THEN: (a.) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU: (1.) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS (2.) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS (3.) $[500.00] TO APPLY TO ATTORNEYS’ FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS (4.) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS (5.) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $155.32 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR (b.) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE Fl NALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES. IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY. 6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the seller or of an attorney authorized by the seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is: Michael Sauer Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorney for Seller 7616 Currell Blvd, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 Street Address or Location where the Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice: 7616 Currell Blvd, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 Telephone: 651-209-3300 This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice. /s/ Michael Sauer (Aug. 5, 12 & 19, 2023) 247041