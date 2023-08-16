NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR D

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED YOU ARE NOTIFIED: 1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated April 24, 2012 and recorded on May 4, 2012, as Document Number 0811751 (or in Book ____ of ___, Page ___), in the Office of the ? County Recorder Registrar of Titles of Crow Wing County, Minnesota, in which Mary M. Orth, a single person, as seller, sold to William D. Cain and Melissa V. Cain, husband and wife, as purchaser, the real property in Crow Wing County, Minnesota, described as follows: See attached Exhibit A, incorporated herein. 2. The default is as follows: A. Failure to pay all real estate taxes and assessments assessed against the Property which were due and payable, as required by the Contract. Delinquent real estate taxes in the amount of Three Thousand Five Hundred Sixty-Three and 62/100 Dollars ($3,563.62) are currently owed. This amount plus seven percent (7%) interest per annum is immediately due and payable to Seller. B. Failure to pay the remaining principal payment due May 6, 2019 in the amount of Nineteen Thousand Six Hundred Thirty-one and 45/100 Dollars ($19,631.45); and failure to pay the interest due May 6, 2019 in the amount of Fifteen Thousand Eighty-two and 40/100 Dollars ($15,082.40), for a total of Thirty-four Thousand Seven Hundred Thirteen and 85/100 Dollars ($34,713.85) plus interest at a rate of seven percent (7%) per annum. 3. For contracts executed after August 1, 1976, and prior to August 1, 1985, the purchase price was N/A Dollars ($ ___) and the amount of the purchase price paid by the purchaser is N/A Dollars ($ ___), which is ___% of the purchase price, as calculated in the manner required by Minn. Stat. 559.21, subd. 1e. 4. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable. 5. THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE. THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE 60 DAYS AFTER SERVICE OF THIS NOTICE UPON YOU UNLESS BEFORE THEN: a) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU: 1) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS 2) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS 3) $500.00 TO APPLY TO ATTORNEYS’ FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS 4) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS 5) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $694.27 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES, ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR b) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES. IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY. 6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the seller or of an attorney authorized by the seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is: Name: Kurt W. Porter Attorney for Seller Mailing Address: Severson Porter Law 319 S. Sixth St. Brainerd, MN 56401 Street Address or Location where the Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice: Severson Porter Law 319 S. Sixth St. Brainerd, MN 56401 Telephone: (218) 692-6999 This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice. Kurt W. Porter EXHIBIT A The North Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2NW1/4SW1/4) in Section Fourteen (14), Township One Hundred Thirty-eight (138), Range Twenty-nine (29) West. (Aug 16 & 23 , 2023) 248501