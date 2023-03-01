NOTICE OF HEARING Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Chapter 394, and the Crow Wing County Zoning Ordinance, you are hereby notified of a public hearing to consider revisions to the Crow Wing County Land Use Ordinance before the Crow Wing County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment, on March 16, 2023 beginning at 5:00PM in the Historic Court House, 3rd Floor, 326 Laurel Street, Brainerd MN 56401. Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Chapter 13D.02 Subd. 4, the use of interactive technology will be utilized to conduct this meeting. One or more members of the Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment may be appearing remotely via interactive technology (Microsoft Teams). The physical location(s) where the member (or members) of the Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission will be participating includes the following: Don Hales present by use of interactive technology located at The Inn Av Cameron Sabalo 6291, Zona Dorada, 82110 Mazatlan Sin., Mexico Room #5102 These meetings will be conducted in a manner compliant with guidance issued by local, state, and federal governing authorities as related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Written comments regarding the following application will be accepted via mail or email any time prior to the March 16, 2023, Hearing. Any persons wishing to provide in-person Public Testimony will be allowed to do so at this Hearing. This Hearing will also be available to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams, to allow any virtual Public Testimony in addition to in-person Testimony. Comments may be submitted to Land Services, 322 Laurel St, Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401 or landservices@crowwing.us Any persons wishing to attend and/or provide testimony for the 03-16-2023 meeting via videoconference may join via Microsoft Teams with the following link: https://bit.ly/PCBOA or call +1 218-302-1725 and enter the Conference ID: 797 394 749# to attend and/or provide testimony via telephone. CROW WING COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION AND BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT (March 1, 2023) 198836