NOTICE OF HEARING Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Chapter 394, and the Crow Wing County Zoning Ordinance, you are hereby notified of public hearings on a land use application before the Crow Wing County Planning Commission/Board of Adjustment on June 15, 2023, beginning at 5:00PM in the Historic Court House, 3rd Floor, 326 Laurel Street, Brainerd MN 56401. These meetings will be conducted in a manner compliant with guidance issued by local, state, and federal governing authorities as related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Written comments regarding the following application will be accepted via mail or email any time prior to the June 15, 2023, Hearing. Any persons wishing to provide in-person Public Testimony will be allowed to do so at this Hearing. This Hearing will also be available to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams, to allow any virtual Public Testimony in addition to in-person Testimony. Comments may be submitted to Land Services, 322 Laurel St, Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401 or landservices@crowwing.us Any persons wishing to attend and/or provide testimony for the 06-15-2023 meeting via videoconference may join via Microsoft Teams with the following link: https://bit.ly/PCBOA or call +1 218-302-1725 and enter the Conference ID: 797 394 749# to attend and/or provide testimony via telephone. PETITION FOR VARIANCE: BLOMBERG, MICHELLE, BRUCE, KRISTI & WILKENS, JODY: GARRISON, MN 56450; LOCATED ON THAT PART OF GOVERNMENT LOT 4, SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 43 NORTH, RANGE 28 WEST, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE WEST QUARTER COMER OF SAID…; ROOSEVELT TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA COOK, JAMES & LYNETTE FAM REVOC LVG TRST: 19320 LAKEWOOD DRIVE, DEERWOOD, MN 5644; LOCATED ON THAT PART OF GOV. LOT 3 SECTION 26 TWP. 46 RNG 28 & THAT PART OF OUTLOT A DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS; BEG. AT THE NE CORNER OF SAID GOV. CAROLINE ESTATES; DEERWOOD TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA ERICKSON, PAUL R & MARY SUSAN: 15016 HUNT ROAD, DEERWOOD, MN 56444; LOCATED ON ALL OF LOT 5 & PT OF LOT 4 DESC: COMM AT THE I/P/M AT NW COR OF SD LOT 4 THEN N 70D 46' E ASSM BEAR 175.11 FT ALG N LINE OF SD LOT 4 TO…AUDITORS PLAT OF GOV'T LOTS 3, 4 & 5 EXCEPT SCOTLAND SHORES SEC 15 T45N R28W; BAY LAKE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA GOSS, GORDON W & KRISTI L: 25694 EVERGREEN TRAIL, DEERWOOD, MN 56444; LOCATED ON LOT 1 OF BURKES BIRCH SHORES PLAT; BAY LAKE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA RISTAU, MICHAEL J & LAURA E: 27917 ROUND LAKE ROAD, DEERWOOD, MN 56444; LOCATED ON LOTS 9, 8, 7, WEST ½ OF LOT 6 OF ROUND LAKE LOTS PLAT; BAY LAKE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA STOCKMAN, CAROLE A REV TRUST: 27543 SUNSET VALLEY ROAD, PEQUOT LAKES, MN 56472; LOCATED ON LOT 5 OF CULLEN LAKE OUTING CLUB'S SUBDIVISION OF LOT 9 PLAT; PELICAN TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA PETITION FOR AFTER-THE-FACT VARIANCE: ANDERSON, ADAM ALEXANDER: 4752 NOKA TRAIL, BRAINERD, MN 56401 AND 4834 OJIBWA ROAD, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON PT OF LOT 6 LYING S'LY OF FOL DESC LINE: COMM AT AN I/M AT SE COR OF SD LOT 6 THEN N 1D 0' 44"E ASSM BEAR ALG E LINE OF SD LOT 6 DIST AND PART OF GOV LOT 4 DESC AS FOL: COMM AT THE SE COROF SAID GOV LOT 4 THEN W ON THE S LINE THEREOF A DIST OF 1000.19 FT TO POINT OF BEG UNORGANIZED/1ST ASSESSMENT, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA LOT 3 SECTION 26 TWP. 46 RNG 28 & THAT PART OF OUTLOT A DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS; BEG. AT THE NE CORNER OF SAID GOV. LARSON, THOMAS E: 15546 BLUE POOL PATH, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON LOTS 39A, 39B, 40A, AND 40B OF PINE SHORES FIRST SUBDIVISION PLAT; OAK LAWN TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA ZITNAK FAMILY CABIN TRUST: 11357 HILLCREST HEIGHTS, CROSSLAKE, MN 56442; LCOATED ON LOT 3 BLOCK 1 OF HILLCREST HEIGHTS PLAT; IDEAL TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA PETITION FOR LAND USE MAP AMENDMENT: ANDERSON, ADAM ALEXANDER: 4834 OJIBWA ROAD, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON PART OF GOV LOT 4 DESC AS FOL: COMM AT THE SE COROF SAID GOV LOT 4 THEN W ON THE S LINE THEREOF A DIST OF 1000.19 FT TO POINT OF BEG; UNORGANIZED/1ST ASSESSMENT, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA CLOW STAMPING CO.: NISSWA, MN 56468; LOCATED ON PARCEL C PT OF GL 5 & 6 DESC: COMM AT SW COR OF SD GL 6 THEN S 88D 35'E ASSM BEAR ALG S LINE OF SD GL 6 A DIST OF 772 FT THEN N 38D; LAKE EDWARD TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA HOLMVIG EXCAVATION LLC: CROSBY, MN 56441; LOCATED ON NW1/4 OF NW1/4; NW1/4 OF NE1/4 EX MINERALS; NE1/4 OF NE1/4; NE1/4 OF NW1/4; WOLFORD TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA REGAN, JED A & ASHLEE J: BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON PT OF W1/2 OF SE1/4 LYING N'LY OF FOL DESC LINE COMM AT S1/4 COR OF SD SEC 30 THEN N 0D 56'38"W ASSM BEAR ALG W LINE OF SD W1/2 SE1/4; MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA SWENSON, DANIEL J & DENISE D: 8245 QUAST AVE NE, BRAINERD, MN 56401; LOCATED ON SE1/4 OF SE1/4 EXC E 420 FT OF S 518.57 FT THEREOF & EXC (PT OF SESE WHICH LIES S OF N 334.67 FT & W OF E 431.31 FT & E OF W 390.76; GARRISON TOWNSHIP, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA CROW WING COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION AND BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT (May 31, 2023) 228234