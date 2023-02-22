NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd C

NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd City Council will be conducting a public hearing to consider Proposed Ordinance No. 1547 an ordinance amending Section 320, Administrative Citations, of the Brainerd City Code. The purpose of this ordinance amendment is to amend Section 320.07 of the City Code concerning administrative offenses, schedules and fines and fees. The proposed ordinance would expedite the abatement process for long grass, sidewalk snow removal, garbage, and animal feces. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the City Council at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 6th, 2023, in City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd. The public is invited to attend the hearing to offer input regarding Proposed Ordinance No. 1547. Any individual needing special accommodations please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 21st day of February 2023 Publication Date: February 22nd, 2023 James L. Kramvik Community Development Director (Feb.22, 2023) 197012