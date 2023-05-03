NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd C

NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd City Council will be conducting a public hearing to consider Proposed Ordinance No. 1549. The purpose of this ordinance amendment is to amend Sections 1200 and 1205 of the Brainerd City Code concerning the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages within public parks, public streets, and other public spaces. The proposed ordinance would allow the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages under certain circumstances and conditions. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the City Council at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 15th, 2023, in City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd. The public is invited to attend the hearing to offer input regarding Proposed Ordinance No. 1549. Any individual needing special accommodations please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 1st day of May, 2023 Publication Date: May 3rd, 2023 Jessie Dehn, P.E. City Engineer/Public Works Director (May 3, 2023) 220441