NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd C

NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd City Council will be conducting a public hearing to consider Proposed Ordinance No. 1550. The purpose of this ordinance amendment is to amend Section 1310 of the Brainerd City Code concerning parking restrictions. The proposed ordinance would prohibit parking of unattended trailers on public streets, alleys, or public parking lots during the time period of November 1st through March 31st of each year. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the City Council at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 15th, 2023, in City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd. The public is invited to attend the hearing to offer input regarding Proposed Ordinance No. 1550. Any individual needing special accommodations please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 1st day of May, 2023 Publication Date: May 3rd, 2023 Jessie Dehn, P.E. City Engineer/Public Works Director (May 3, 2023) 220442