NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd C

NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd City Council will be conducting a public hearing to consider Proposed Ordinance No. 1552. The purpose of this ordinance amendment is to amend Sections 1200 and 1205 of the Brainerd City Code concerning the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages within public parks, public streets, and other public spaces. The proposed ordinance would allow the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages under certain circumstances and conditions. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the City Council at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5th, 2023, in City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd. The public is invited to attend the hearing to offer input regarding Proposed Ordinance No. 1552. Any individual needing special accommodation please call (218) 828-2307. Publication Date: May 24th, 2023 /s/ Jessie Dehn Jessie Dehn, P.E. City Engineer/Public Works Director (May 24, 2023) 226482