NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd C

NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd City Council will be conducting a public hearing to consider an ordinance amendment to amend Section 515-4-8 of the Brainerd Zoning Code relating to outdoor lighting color temperature of lamps, dimmable lighting, and lighting performance standards. The proposed ordinance would require all new outdoor lighting in the City of Brainerd to have a correlated color temperature of 3,000 Kelvin or lower. The proposed ordinance would also require all new nonresidential lighting to dim by at least fifty percent or turn off at 10PM or one hour after close of business, whichever is later. The City Council will also consider an amendment to the performance standards of outdoor lighting within Zoning Districts and require all outdoor lighting attached to structures to be fully recessed and/or shielded. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the City Council at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, in City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd. The public is invited to attend the hearing to offer input regarding the proposed outdoor lighting ordinance amendment. Any individual needing special accommodation please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 22nd day of May 2023 /s/ James L. Kramvik Community Development Director (May 24, 2023) 226635