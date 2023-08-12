NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd C

NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd City Council will be conducting a public hearing to consider Proposed Ordinance No. 1554. The purpose of this ordinance amendment is to create Chapter 16 Sale and Use of Cannabis and Section 1600 Use of Cannabis in Public Places in the Brainerd City Code. The proposed ordinance would restrict the smoking of cannabis flower, and other forms of cannabis products in various public places. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the City Council at 7:30 p.m. Monday, August 21st, 2023, in City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd. The public is invited to attend the hearing to offer input regarding Proposed Ordinance No. 1554. Any individual needing special accommodations please call (218)828-2307. Dated this 8th day of August, 2023 /s/ Jessie Dehn, P.E. City Engineer/Public Works Director (Aug. 12, 2023) 249024