NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd C

NOTICE OF HEARING The City of Brainerd City Council will be conducting a public hearing to consider proposed Ordinance 1555, an ordinance amending Section 320 of the Brainerd City Code relating to administrative citations. The proposed ordinance would require residents to correct all zoning issues within 10 days except for accessory structures. The proposed ordinance would also make City Council the authority to hear, review, and make a determination for all administrative citation appeals. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the City Council at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, Brainerd. The public is invited to attend the hearing to offer input regarding proposed Ordinance 1555. Any individual needing special accommodations please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 21st day of August 2023 /s/ James L. Kramvik Community Development Director (Aug. 23, 2023) 252567