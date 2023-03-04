NOTICE OF HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that MD Investments LLC. has submitted a request for a Conditional Use Permit to construct a multi-family 5-unit attached dwelling at 2307 Crestview Ln. Brainerd, MN 56401. The property included in this application is described as: LOT 13 BLOCK 1 EASTVIEW ADDITION Parcel #: 41020590 Section 02, Township 44, Range 31 The property is zoned CN-2 (Contemporary Neighborhood 2) District, and Zoning Ordinance Section 513-3 Appendix A Table of Uses allows multi-family attached dwelling units (5+ Units) as a conditional use in the CN-2 District. A copy of the proposed site plan is on file for review at the Community Development Department. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the Brainerd Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in the Council Chambers at Brainerd City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, to consider the Conditional Use Permit request. Any individual needing special accommodations or would like more information about this request, please call (218) 828-2307. (March 4, 2023) 200165