NOTICE OF HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that Dale E. Holmquist Jr. has submitted a variance request at 431 B St. NE Brainerd, MN 56401 from the detached accessory structure setback requirements in the Traditional Neighborhood 1 (TN-1) Zoning District. Section 515-2-8.2.C requires a 10 foot side yard corner setback for detached accessory structures. The applicant has requested a 7’ setback on the side yard corner for an accessory structure addition. The property included in this application is described as: LOT 10 BLOCK 3 SCHMELZS THIRD ADDITION TO THE CITY OF P.I.N. 41191160 Section 19, Township 45, Range 30 A copy of the proposed site plan is on file for review at the Community Development Department. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the Brainerd Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 17th, 2023, in the Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, to consider the variance request. Any individual needing special accommodations or would like more information about this request, please call (218) 828-2309. Dated this 2nd day of May 2023 __________________ James Kramvik Community Development Director (May 6, 2023) 221637