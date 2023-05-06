NOTICE OF HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that Dairyland Operation, LLC. has submitted two variance requests at 3 Washington St. NE Brainerd, MN 56401. This property is located in the Commercial Corridor (CC) Zoning District. The first variance request is to allow their main entrance to face the rear yard of the property. Section 515-2-14.C requires the principal façade to front onto an avenue/street for properties in the CC District. The second variance request is to allow a 27’1” principal building front yard setback, a 24’ side yard corner setback, and a 66’7” rear yard setback. Section 515-2-14.C requires principal facades to have a 0-foot to 10-foot build-to-range from the street/avenue. The property included in this application is described as: LOTS 8 THRU 10 BLK 1 INCLUSIVE FAIRVIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF BRAINERD P.I.N. 41241672 Section 24, Township 45, Range 31 A copy of the proposed site plan is on file for review at the Community Development Department. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the Brainerd Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 17th, 2023, in the Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, to consider the variance request. Any individual needing special accommodations or would like more information about this request, please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 2nd day of May 2023 /s/ James Kramvik Community Development Director (May 6, 2023) 221735