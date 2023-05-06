NOTICE OF HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge has submitted a variance request at 2424 Business 371 to exceed the height limit for pylon signs in the Public-Semi-Public (PSP) Zoning District. The maximum height limit for monument signs in the PSP District is twelve (12) feet per Section 515-3-35.J.4. The applicant is requesting to exceed this limit with a proposed fifteen (15)-foot-tall monument sign. The property included in this application is described as: LOT 1 BLOCK 1 ASSEMBLIES OF GOD ADDITION TO BRAINERD P.I.N. 41010608 Section 1, Township 44, Range 31 A copy of the proposed site plan is on file for review at the Community Development Department. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the Brainerd Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 17th, 2023, in the Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, to consider the variance request. Any individual needing special accommodations or would like more information about this request, please call (218) 828-2309. Dated this 2nd day of May 2023 _________________ James Kramvik Community Development Director (May 6, 2023) 221979