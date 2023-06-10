NOTICE OF HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that Foundation for Health Care Continuums has submitted a Rezoning, Preliminary Plat, Final Plat, and Planned Unit Development request for the Parcels 41330744, 41330745, 41330755. The applicant is requesting to rezone these parcels into a Planned Unit Development Overlay District with a Contemporary Nighborhood-2 (CN-2) underlying zoning district with no restrictions on property size. Further this will allow the following uses to occur at the premises: Assisted Living, Memory Care, Rehabilitation services for residents and the public, and child day care services for the public. The property included in this application is described as: N. 874.74 FT OF NE1/4 OF SW1/4, EXCEPT S. 12 ACRES OF N. 874.74 FT. SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS, RESERVATIONS, OR RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD. NW1/4 OF SE1/4 SECTION 33, EXCEPT THE S. 26.1 ACRES THEREOF S 26.10 ACRES OF NWSE. TOGETHER WITH AN ESMNT OF RECORD. P.I.N. 41330755, 41330745, 41330744 Section 33, Township 134, Range 28 A copy of the proposed site plan is on file for review at the Community Development Department. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the Brainerd Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 21st, 2023, in the Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, to consider the variance request. Any individual needing special accommodation or would like more information about this request, please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 6th day of June, 2023. /s/ James Kramvik Community Development Director (June 10, 2023) 232504