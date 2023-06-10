NOTICE OF HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that Brainerd Family YMCA has submitted a request for a Conditional Use Permit to operate a Commercial Day Care Facility at 703 Oak St. Brainerd, MN 56401. The property included in this application is described as: LOT 019 BLOCK 131 Town of Brainerd & First Addition to Brainerd Parcel #: 41241025 Section 24, Township 45, Range 31 The property is zoned Town Center (TC) District, and Zoning Ordinance Section 513-3 Appendix A Table of Uses allows Commercial Day Care Facilities as a conditional use in the TC District. A copy of the proposed site plan is on file for review at the Community Development Department. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the Brainerd Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in the Council Chambers at Brainerd City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, to consider the Conditional Use Permit request. Any individual needing special accommodations or would like more information about this request, please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 6th day of June, 2023. /s/ James L. Kramvik Community Development Director (June 10, 2023) 232511