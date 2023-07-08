NOTICE OF HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that Stangler Properties LLC. has submitted a request for an Interim Use Permit to operate one short term rental at 515 S 9th St. The property included in this application is described as: LOT 20 BLOCK 135 AND N. 1/2 LOT 21 BLOCK 135 TOWN OF BRAINERD & FIRST ADDITION TO BRAINERD P.I.N. 41240988 Section 24, Township 45, Range 31 The property is zoned TN-2 (Traditional Neighborhood-2) District, Appendix A: Table of Uses of the Zoning Code requires an Interim Use Permit for the operation of a short-term rental in a TN-2 District as regulated by Section 515-3-34 Short-Term Rentals. Information on the proposed short-term rental is on file for review at the Community Development Department. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the Brainerd Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 19th 2023, in the Council Chambers at Brainerd City Hall, 501 Laurel Street, to consider the Interim Use Permit request. Any individual needing special accommodations or would like more information about this request, please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 5th Day of July 2023 /s/ James L. Kramvik, Community Development Director (July 8, 2023) 239516