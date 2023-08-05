NOTICE OF HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that William Simon has submitted two variance requests for the construction of a 24’ x 24’ garage at a four-unit residential apartment at 219 W Laurel St. The proposed garage would exceed the total number of allowed accessory structures and the maximum allowed square footage of accessory structures on the property. The property included in this application is described as: W. 2/3 OF LOTS 7 AND 8 BLOCK 19 AND THE ADJACENT E. 1/2 OF VACATED THIRD STREET. WEST BRAINERD P.I.N. 41040736 Section 4, Township 133, Range 28 The property is zoned TC (Town Center) District. According to Zoning Code Table 515-2-11.1. TC Dimensional Standards – Density, Lot Size, Coverage and Height Standards, properties located in the TC District are allowed one accessory building with a maximum of 500 square feet. This property has an existing two stall garage, and the property owner is requesting to construct an additional 24’ x 24’ two stall garage which would exceed the maximum allowed accessory structures and the maximum allowed square footage of accessory structures in the TC District. The purpose of this variance request is to provide a garage stall to each apartment unit. A copy of the proposed site plan is on file for review at the Community Development Department. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the Brainerd Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in the Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, to consider the variance requests. Any individual needing special accommodations or would like more information about this request, please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 2nd day of July 2023 James L. Kramvik Community Development Director (Aug. 5, 2023) 247036