NOTICE OF HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that BOOKU, LLC has submitted a variance request for the construction of an accessory structure to be used as a vocational training facility on the site of its offices and student housing for The American Institute of Nondestructive Testing at 11617 Andrew St. The property included in this application is described as: Lot 01, Block 01 of the NORRGARD ADDITION to the CITY OF BRAINERD P.I.N. 41010592 Section 1, Township 44, Range 31 The property is zoned GC (General Commercial) Zoning District. According to Zoning Code Table 515-2-13.1 GC Dimensional Standards – Density, Lot Size, Coverage and Height Standards, properties located in the GC District are allowed one accessory building with a maximum of 500 square feet. This property has no accessory structures, and the property owner is requesting to construct a 6,000 SQFT accessory structure which would exceed the maximum allowed square footage of accessory structures in the GC District. The purpose of this variance request is to provide an onsite educational space for The American Institute of Nondestructive Testing. A copy of the proposed site plan is on file for review at the Community Development Department. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the Brainerd Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16th, 2023, in the Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, to consider the variance request. Any individual needing special accommodations or would like more information about this request, please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 1st day of August 2023 James L. Kramvik Community Development Director (Aug. 5, 2023) 247045