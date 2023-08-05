NOTICE OF HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that Dale E. Holmquist Jr. has submitted a variance request at 431 B St. NE Brainerd, MN 56401 from the privacy fence height requirements in the Traditional Neighborhood 1 (TN-1) Zoning District. Section 515-4-11F.2 allows, “a fence up to six and one half (6½) feet high may be erected from a line extended from the front façade of the principal building to the side lot lines, and then along the side lot lines and the rear lot line”. The applicant has requested to exceed the setback requirement for six and one half (6½) foot fences and extend the fence to the side (corner) property line along 5th Ave NE. The property included in this application is described as: LOT 10 BLOCK 3 SCHMELZS THIRD ADDITION TO THE CITY OF BRAINERD P.I.N. 41191160 Section 19, Township 45, Range 30 A copy of the proposed site plan is on file for review at the Community Development Department. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the Brainerd Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16th, 2023, in the Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, to consider the variance request. Any individual needing special accommodations or would like more information about this request, please call (218) 828-2309. Dated this 2nd day of August 2023 James Kramvik Community Development Director (Aug. 5, 2023) 247050