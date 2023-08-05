NOTICE OF HEARING TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that Bobby Safaie and Alexandra Derasmo have submitted an Interim Use Permit to operate a short-term rental at 203 Hawkins Dr. Brainerd, MN 56401. The property included in this application is described as: LOT 12 BLOCK 1, EXCEPT THE NW’LY 22.0 FT THEREOF. & ALSO INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING PART; PART OF GOV. LOT 2 LYING E’LY OF HAWKINS DR, S’ LY OF LOT 12 BLK 1 BONNY WOODE ADD, & N’LY OF W. COLLEGE DRIVE. BONNY WOODE ADDITION TO THE CITY OF BRAINERD P.I.N. 41090584 Section 09, Township 133, Range 28 The property is zoned CN-2 (Contemporary Neighborhood-Two) District. Appendix A: Table of Uses of the Zoning Code requires an Interim Use Permit for the operation of a short-term rental in a CN-2 District as regulated by Section 515-3-34 Short-Term Rentals. Information on the proposed short-term rental is on file for review at the Community Development Department. A Public Hearing will be conducted by the Brainerd Planning Commission at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in the Brainerd City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Laurel Street, to consider the Interim Use Permit. Any individual needing special accommodations or would like more information about this request, please call (218) 828-2307. Dated this 2nd day of August 2023 James L. Kramvik Community Development Director (Aug. 5, 2023) 247061