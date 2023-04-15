NOTICE OF MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING Not

NOTICE OF MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of Mission Township, Crow Wing County, Minnesota will hold a meeting on Thursday, April 27, at 6:00 PM, at the Mission Town Hall for the purpose of conducting a public hearing on Ordinance 2023-02 - Mission Township Subdivision Ordinance. A copy of the Ordinance is available on the township website missiontownship.org or by contacting the Town Clerk. Dated this 10th day of April, 2023 Anna Anderson Town Clerk (April 15, 2023) 213254