NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Date: March 10, 2023 YOU ARE NOTIFIED THAT: 1. Default has occurred in the conditions of the Mortgage dated November 10, 2021, executed by Premier Homes, Inc., a North Dakota corporation, as Mortgagor, to American Land & Capital, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company, as Mortgagee, and filed for record November 16, 2021, as Document No. 962427 in the Office of the Recorder of Crow Wing County, Minnesota. The land described in the Mortgage is not registered land. 2. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was: Four Hundred Twenty Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($420,000.00). 3. No action or proceeding at law is now pending to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof. 4. The holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes. 5. At the date of this notice, the amount due on the Mortgage, and taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage is: Three Hundred Three Thousand Four Hundred Forty-Four and 46/100 Dollars ($303,444.46). 6. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the land described as follows: Lot 8, Block 1, The Range, Crow Wing County, Minnesota will be sold by the County Sheriff of Crow Wing County, Minnesota, at public auction on May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Civil Division, 304 Laurel St., Brainerd, MN 56401. 7. The street address of the mortgaged property is 5751 Little Walnut Lane, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472, and the tax parcel identification number is 29250524. 8. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months after the date of sale. 9. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. American Land & Capital, LLC Mortgagee Attorney for Mortgagee: Ryan J. Trucke Brutlag, Trucke & Doherty, P.A. 3555 Plymouth Boulevard, Suite 117 Minneapolis, MN 55447-1399 / (763) 222-2504 RJT:3763-38.PKG (March 15, 22 & 29; April 5, 12 & 19, 2023) 203785