NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE DATE: April 24, 2023 YOU ARE NOTIFIED THAT: 1. Default has occurred in the conditions of the Mortgage dated May 27, 2022, executed by Matthew Atkinson and Penny Atkinson, husband and wife, (“Mortgagor”), to Venture Development Group, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company (“Mortgagee”), and recorded on July 28, 2022, as Document Number 974103, in the Office of the County Recorder of Crow Wing County, Minnesota. 2. The Mortgage has been assigned as follows: None. 3. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was: $400,000.00. 4. No action or proceeding at law is now pending to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof. 5. The holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to acceleration of the debt secured by the Mortgage and foreclosure of the Mortgage, and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes. 6. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, and taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the Mortgage is: Ten Thousand Six Hundred Sixty-Six and 00/100 Dollars ($10,666.68). 7. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the land described as follows: That part of Government Lot Three (3), Section Twenty-nine (29), Township One Hundred Thirty-seven (137), Range Twenty-seven (27), described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Lot Three (3); thence North assumed bearing, 750 feet along the West line of said Lot Three (3) to an iron monument; thence North 89 degrees 45 minutes East 550.0 feet parallel with the South line of said Lot Three (3) to the actual point of beginning of the tract of land to be described; thence South 90.00 feet; thence North 89 degrees 45 minutes East 202.83 feet; thence North 11 degrees 25 minutes 57 seconds West 466.25 feet, more or less, to the shore of Cross Lake; thence Northwesterly along said shore to its intersection with a line bearing North from the actual point of beginning; thence South 399.0 feet, more or less, to the actual point of beginning. AND That part of Government Lot Three (3), Section Twenty-nine (29), Township One 1 Hundred Thirty-seven (137), Range Twenty-seven (27), Crow Wing County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Lot 3, thence North assumed bearing, 750 feet along the West line of said Lot 3 to an iron monument; thence North 89 degrees 45 minutes East 550.0 feet parallel with the South line of said Lot 3; thence South 90.00 feet; thence North 89 degrees 45 minutes East 202.83 feet to the actual point of beginning of the tract of land to be described; thence North 89 degrees 45 minutes East 91.00 feet; thence North 8 degrees 50 minutes 27 seconds West 456.80 feet more or less, to the Shore of Cross Lake; thence Northwesterly along said shore to its intersection with a line bearing North 11 degrees 25 minutes 57 seconds West from the actual point of beginning; thence South 11 degrees 25 minutes 57 seconds East 466.25 feet, more or less, to the actual point of beginning. Together with an appurtenant easement for ingress and egress over the existing in use roadway located upon the North 90 feet of the South 750 feet of the West 550 feet of Government Lot 3, Section 29, Township 137, Range 27. Abstract, will be sold by the County Sheriff of Crow Wing County, Minnesota, at public auction on June 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, 304 Laurel St, Brainerd, MN 56401. 8. The date on or before which the Mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes Section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is December 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. 9. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months after the date of sale. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Minn. Stat. § 580.025 - FORECLOSURE DATA (1) Street Address, City and Zip Code of Mortgaged Premises: 13098 Happy Cove Rd, Crosslake, MN 56442 (2) Transaction Agent: N/A Residential Mortgage Servicer: Venture Development Group, LLC Name of Lender: Venture Development Group, LLC (3) Tax Parcel Identification Number: 14290756 (4) Transaction Agent’s Mortgage ID Number (MERS number): N/A (5) Name of Mortgage Originator: Venture Development Group, LLC ATTORNEY FOR MORTGAGEE /s/ John A. Abress FRANZ HULTGREN EVENSON, P.A. 1011 2nd Street North, Suite 201 St. Cloud, MN 56303 (320) 253-7130 jabress@fhelawyers.com File No. 28071 (April 26; May 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2023) 217626