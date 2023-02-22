NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 8, 2005 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $154,175.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Aaron Pikula, a single person and Nichole M. Conroy, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for EquiFirst Corporation, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: February 10, 2005 Crow Wing County Registrar of Titles Document Number: 175445 And reformed by: Court Order Recorded: September 23, 2020 Document Number: 257856 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-EFC1 Dated: September 6, 2006 Recorded: February 14, 2007 Crow Wing County Registrar of Titles Document Number: 0189055 And corrected by: Corrective Assignment of Mortgage Recorded: June 12, 2020 Document Number: 255933 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100200100065980918 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: EquiFirst Corporation Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage Corporation CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NUMBER: 79013 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing Property Address: 20017 Nokay Lake Rd, Deerwood, MN 56444 Tax Parcel ID Number: 59200521 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South 600 feet of the East 508 feet of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 46, Range 28 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $144,983.03 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 06, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on October 07, 2023, or the next business day if October 07, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: February 13, 2023 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-EFC1 Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 050436-F2 (Feb. 22; March 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2023) 196227