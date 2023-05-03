NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of that certain mortgage, dated the 20th day of January, 2015, executed by Robert John Erickson a/k/a Robert J. Erickson, as mortgagor, to Riverview Bank, as mortgagee, filed for record in the office of the County Recorder in and for the County of Crow Wing, and State of Minnesota, on the 22nd day of January, 2015, at 4:21 o’clock PM., and recorded as Document No. A-854897; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; and that the mortgagee has elected to declare the entire sum secured by the note and mortgage to be immediately due and payable as provided in the note and mortgage; That the original or maximum principal amount secured by the mortgage was One Hundred Eighty-Three Thousand and no/100 DOLLARS; That there is due and claimed to be due on the mortgage, including interest to date hereof, the sum of Fifty-Eight Thousand One Hundred Eleven and 41/100 DOLLARS; And that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, said mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in the County of Crow Wing, State of Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit: Government Lot 1 in Section 14, Township 135, Range 28 except the North 1000.00 feet of said Government Lot 1. – CROW WING COUNTY, Minnesota The real property’s street address is: 24786 County Road 4, Nisswa, MN 56468. The real property’s identification number is: 730142201E00009. Transaction agent: NA. Transaction agent’s Mortgage identification number: NA. Mortgage originator: Northview Bank. will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on the 11th day of July, 2023, at 10:00 o’clock AM., at Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, 304 Laurel Street in the City of Brainerd in said county and state, to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage on said premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law, subject to redemption by the mortgagor, his personal representative or assigns within 12 months from date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on July 11, 2024. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED FOR BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. Dated this 1st day of May, 2023. Riverview Bank, Mortgagee /s/ Daniel A. Beckman Daniel A. Beckman #192089 Erickson, Bell, Beckman & Quinn, P. A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 1700 Highway 36 W, Suite 110 Roseville, MN 55113 Phone: (651) 223-4999 dbeckman@ebbqlaw.com (May 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31; June 7, 2023) 220522