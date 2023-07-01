NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 3, 2019 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $127,645.00 MORTGAGOR(S): James W Denio a married person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Blackridgebank, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: June 12, 2019 Crow Wing County Recorder Document Number: A-918725 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association Dated: June 30, 2020 Recorded: July 7, 2020 Crow Wing County Recorder Document Number: 934855 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 101102610519040108 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Blackridgebank Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing Property Address: 513 E St NE, Brainerd, MN 56401 Tax Parcel ID Number: 41191268 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots Twelve (12) and Thirteen (13), McCaig and Benham`s Subdivision of South Half of Block Twelve (12), Haines Addition to the Town of East Brainerd, Crow Wing County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $125,820.37 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on November 27, 2023, or the next business day if November 27, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: March 31, 2023 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 052606-F1 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for May 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to July 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Crow Wing County Sheriff`s office, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: May 11, 2023 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for July 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to August 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Crow Wing County Sheriff`s office, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: June 27, 2023 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 052606-F1 (July 1, 2023) 238377