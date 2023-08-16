NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 19, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $125,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): John D. Cullinane and Tamyra A. Cullinane, Husband and Wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for American Sterling Bank a Missouri Corporation, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: June 29, 2007 Crow Wing County Recorder Document Number: 0732336 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A., successor by Merger to BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP FKA Countrywide Home Loans Servicing LP Dated: May 14, 2012 Recorded: May 16, 2012 Crow Wing County Recorder Document Number: A812244 And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage, LLC Dated: April 4, 2013 Recorded: April 15, 2013 Crow Wing County Recorder Document Number: A828275 And assigned to: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. Dated: December 6, 2018 Recorded: December 6, 2018 Crow Wing County Recorder Document Number: A912187 And assigned to: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the Benefit of The Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-2 Dated: October 26, 2020 Recorded: October 30, 2020 Crow Wing County Recorder Document Number: 941774 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100046900000722467 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: American Sterling Bank a Missouri Corporation Residential Mortgage Servicer: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing Property Address: 315 North 3rd Street, Brainerd, MN 56401 Tax Parcel ID Number: 09196066007Z009 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 7, 8 and 9, Block 66, Town of Brainerd AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $147,419.93 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 29, 2024, or the next business day if January 29, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: June 6, 2023 MORTGAGEE: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-2 Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 052245-F4 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for July 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to August 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Crow Wing County Sheriff`s office, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: July 17, 2023 MORTGAGEE: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-2 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for August 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to September 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the Crow Wing County Sheriff`s office, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: August 15, 2023 MORTGAGEE: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-2 Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 052245-F4 (Aug. 16, 2023) 250509