NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE ____________ THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. _____________ NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Mario Cruz, a married man Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Caliber Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns Dated: October 6, 2017 Recorded: October 11, 2017 Waseca County Recorder Document No. 312457 Assigned To: Freedom Mortgage Corporation Dated: August 24, 2022 Recorded: August 25, 2022 Waseca County Recorder Document No. A331287 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100820932131158057 Lender or Broker: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. Residential Mortgage Servicer: Freedom Mortgage Mortgage Originator: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Lot Two (2), Block Twenty-seven (27), First Addition to the Village of Janesville, Waseca County, Minnesota, described as: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the East Half (E 1/2) of Lot Two (2) in Block Twenty-seven (27), First Addition to the Village of Janesville, thence running East Four (4) feet, thence South One Hundred Fifty-five (155) feet to the alley, thence West Four (4) feet, thence North One Hundred Fifty-five (155) feet to the place of beginning also described as the West Four (4) feet of the East Half (E 1/2) of Lot Two (2), Block Twenty-seven (27), First Addition to the Village of Janesville; and the West Half (W 1/2) of Lot Two (2), Block Twenty-seven (27), First Addition to the Village of Janesville, Waseca County, Minnesota; and the East Half (E 1/2) of Lot Three (3), Block Twenty-seven (27), First Addition to the Village of Janesville, Minnesota EXCEPT the following described part thereof; beginning at the Northwest corner of the East Half (E 1/2) of Lot Three (3) in Block Twenty-seven (27), First Addition to the Village of Janesville, Minnesota; thence running East Four (4) feet, thence South One Hundred Fifty-five (155) feet to the alley, thence West Four (4) feet, thence North One Hundred Fifty-five (155) feet, to the place of beginning, also described as the West Four (4) feet of the East Half (E 1/2) of Lot Three (3), Block Twenty-seven (27), First Addition to the Village of Janesville, Minnesota. This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 141010690 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 409 W 1st St Janesville, MN 56048 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Waseca ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $101,010.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $102,168.77 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 12, 2023, 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 122 3rd Avenue NW, Waseca, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is April 12, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: August 9, 2023 Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN21912. (Aug. 16, 23 & 30; Sept. 6, 13 & 20, 2023) 250248