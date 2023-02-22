NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: 05/25/2018 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $175,757.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Fred R. Stumbo and Victoria E. Stumbo, husband and wife, as joint tenants MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for BlackRidge Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: 06/05/2018 as Doc No. A- 904256 in the Office of the County Recorder in Crow Wing County, Minnesota. The mortgage was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. Assignment dated: 10/03/2019 Assignment recorded: 10/24/2019 Assignment recording information: Recording No. A924499 All in the records of the County Recorder in Crow Wing County, Minnesota. TAX PARCEL I.D. NO.: 78300517 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: THE SOUTH 388 FEET OF THE EAST 228 FEET OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (SE1/4 NW1/4), SECTION 30, TOWNSHIP 45, RANGE 29, CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA. Abstract Property STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 16470 State Hwy 18 , Brainerd, MN 56401 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: BlackRidge Bank RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE: $163,749.15 AS OF 03/10/2023. THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes. Pursuant to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of Crow Wing County, Minnesota at public auction as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 04/27/2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said Mortgagor(s) or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the mortgagor must vacate the mortgaged property by 11:59 p.m. on 10/27/2023, or the next business day if 10/27/2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS THAT MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Publication to begin the week of: 02/26/2023-03/4/2023 Caliber Home Loans, Inc., Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee The Sayer Law Group, P.C., By Brian G. Sayer, Attorney for Mortgagee/Mortgagee Assignee 925 E 4th St., Waterloo, IA 50703 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. (Feb. 22; March 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2023) 196228