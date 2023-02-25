NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Logan R Johnson, single man Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for BlackRidgeBank Dated: November 15, 2016 Recorded: December 5, 2016 Crow Wing County Recorder Document No. A-882045 Assigned To: Caliber Home Loans, Inc. Dated: April 30, 2019 Recorded: May 3, 2019 Crow Wing County Recorder Document No. A917158 Assigned To: Freedom Mortgage Corporation Dated: May 18, 2020 Recorded: May 29, 2020 Crow Wing County Recorder Document No. 932824 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 101102610516090106 Lender or Broker: BlackRidgeBank, a North Dakota Chartered Bank Residential Mortgage Servicer: Freedom Mortgage Mortgage Originator: BlackRidgeBank, a North Dakota Chartered Bank LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: South 25 feet of the West Half of Lot 2, and the West Half of the North Half of Lot 3, Block 4, Village of Pequot. Crow Wing County, Minnesota. This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 29100810 & 29100814 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 31208 Pine St Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $120,202.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $151,343.31 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 20, 2023, 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Civil Department Sheriffs Office, 304 Laurel St., Brainerd, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is October 20, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: February 15, 2023 Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN10615. (Feb. 25; March 4, 11, 18 & 25; April 1, 2023) 197517