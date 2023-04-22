NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 4, 2020 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $107,855.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Anthony Fickett and Noemi Fickett, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100032412201213839 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed March 20, 2020, Crow Wing County Recorder, as Document Number 930205, thereafter modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded on January 27, 2022 as Document Number 966074 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC; thereafter assigned to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.; thereafter assigned to United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Eight (8), Block Twenty (20), Schwartz’s Addition to the City of Brainerd PROPERTY ADDRESS: 920 3rd Ave NE, Brainerd, MN 56401 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 41190926 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $90,099.55 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 2, 2023, 10:00AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, 304 Laurel St., Brainerd, MN 56401 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on November 2, 2023, or the next business day if November 2, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: March 6, 2023 UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE, LLC. Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Tracy J. Halliday - 034610X Attorneys for Mortgagee 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for May 2, 2023, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to June 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 304 Laurel St., Brainerd, MN 56401. Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by December 6, 2023. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m. THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: April 10, 2023 UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE, LLC. Assignee of Mortgagee (April 22, 2023) 215768