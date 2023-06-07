NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated November 30, 2007, executed by Joshua James Luster, a single person, as mortgagor(s), to City-County Federal Credit Union, as mortgagee, in the original or maximum principal amount of Fifty Thousand Eight Hundred and no/100 ($50,800.00) Dollars, recorded with the Crow Wing County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on January 18, 2008, as Document. No. 0742288; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon, including taxes, if any, paid by mortgagee, the sum of Forty One Thousand Five Hundred Eighty Nine and 10/100 ($41,589.10) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, the mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in Crow Wing County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit: Lot 6, Block 10, Paradise Beach, Crow Wing County, Minnesota Property address: 8310 Paradise Beach Road, Brainerd, Minnesota 56401 Parcel I.D. #: 75240652 Transaction Agent: N/A Transaction agent’s Mortgage Identification Number: N/A Mortgage Originator: City-County Federal Credit Union MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None. will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on August 8, 2023, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), his heirs or assigns, within six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on February 8, 2024, (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday). THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: June 6, 2023 Wings Financial Credit Union, successor by merger with City- County Federal Credit Union, Mortgagee Christopher L. Olson, GDO LAW, Attorneys for Mortgagee, 4770 White Bear Parkway, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 (651) 426-3249 (June 7, 14, 21, 28; July 5 & 12, 2023) 231532