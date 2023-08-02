NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Thomas Erickson, A Single Person Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., its successors and assigns Dated: November 30, 2017 Recorded: December 5, 2017 Crow Wing County Recorder Document No. A897465 Assigned To: U.S. Bank National Association Dated: May 10, 2021 Recorded: May 14, 2021 Crow Wing County Recorder Document No. 9523 73 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100867100000877421 Lender or Broker: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., a Corporation Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association Mortgage Originator: American Mortgage & Equity Consultants, Inc., a Corporation LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Five (5) and Six (6), Block Two Hundred twenty-two (222), Town of Brainerd. Crow Wing County, Minnesota This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 41240623 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 815 Fir St Brainerd, MN 56401 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $75,525.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $91,889.84 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/ Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 3, 2023, 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Civil Department Sheriffs Office, 304 Laurel St., Brainerd, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is February 3, 2024 at 11 :59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11 :59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: May 26, 2023 U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN21643. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the above Mortgage Foreclosure Sale is hereby postponed to October 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM, Civil Department Sheriffs Office, 304 Laurel St., Brainerd, MN in said County and State. Dated: July 31, 2023 By: Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Attorneys for: U.S. Bank National Association, Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 MN21643. (Aug. 2, 2023) 246388