NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: Mortgagor: Thomas R. Tulenchik, a single man Mortgagee: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, its successors and assigns Dated: September 1, 2021 Recorded: September 20, 2021 Crow Wing County Recorder Document No. 958864 Assigned To: Rocket Mortgage, LLC, fka Quicken Loans, LLC Dated: June 9, 2023 Recorded: June 13, 2023 Crow Wing County Recorder Document No. 985096 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100039034862432426 Lender or Broker: Rocket Mortgage, LLC fka Quicken Loans, LLC Residential Mortgage Servicer: Rocket Mortgage, LLC Mortgage Originator: Rocket Mortgage, LLC fka Quicken Loans, LLC LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Land situated in the County of Crow Wing in the State of MN THAT PART OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NORTHEAST 1/4 NORTHEAST 1/4) OF SECTION THREE (3), TOWNSHIP ONE HUNDRED THIRTY-SIX (136), RANGE TWENTY-NINE (29), DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THE NORTH 330 FEET OF LOT 1, SECTION 3, SUBJECT TO HIGHWAY EASEMENT OF RECORD. Commonly known as: 4305 County Road 16, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472-2416 This is Abstract Property. TAX PARCEL NO.: 29030551 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 4305 County Road 16 Pequot Lakes, MN 56472 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Crow Wing ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $93,020.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $94,200.27 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 12, 2023, 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Civil Department Sheriffs Office, 304 Laurel St., Brainerd, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within 6 Months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 or the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is April 12, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: NONE THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: August 8, 2023 Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, Assignee of Mortgagee By: HALLIDAY, WATKINS & MANN, P.C. Attorneys for: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, Assignee of Mortgagee 1333 Northland Drive, Suite 205 Mendota Heights, MN 55120 801-355-2886 651-228-1753 (fax) THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. MN21890. (Aug. 12, 19 & 26; Sept 2, 9 & 16, 2023) 248948