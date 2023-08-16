NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated September 28, 2018, executed by Joan M. Osborne, an unmarried woman, as mortgagor(s), to Brainerd Savings & Loan Association, a Federal Association, as mortgagee, in the original or maximum principal amount of Twenty Five Thousand and no/100 ($25,000.00) Dollars, recorded with the Crow Wing County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on October 17, 2018, as Document. No. 909985; which was thereafter assigned to Wings Financial Credit Union by assignment dated June 4, 2021, filed October 28, 2021 as Doc. No. 961306; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon, including taxes, if any, paid by mortgagee, the sum of Thirty Thousand Nine Hundred Nineteen and 16/100 ($30,919.16) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, the mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in Crow Wing County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit: Lots 21 and 22, Block 142, Town of Brainerd, Crow Wing County, Minnesota Property address: 508 N. 9th Street, Brainerd, MN 56401 Parcel I.D. #: 41240942 Transaction Agent: N/A Transaction agent’s Mortgage Identification Number: N/A Mortgage Originator: Brainerd Savings & Loan Association, a Federal Association MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None. will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on October 17, 2023, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at Crow Wing County Sheriff, 304 Laurel Street, Brainerd, MN 56401, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), her heirs or assigns, within six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on April 17, 2024, (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday). THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. Dated: August 15, 2023 Wings Financial Credit Union, Mortgagee Christopher L. Olson, GDO LAW, Attorneys for Mortgagee, 4770 White Bear Parkway, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 (651) 426-3249 (Aug. 16, 23 & 30; Sept. 6, 13 & 20, 2023) 250434