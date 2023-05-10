NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AMEND GOLF CART ORDINANCE The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a public hearing, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 375.51, for 9:05 AM on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in the County Board Room, 3rd Floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd, MN. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider an amendment to the Golf Cart Ordinance (No. 1901) that would allow all Golf Cart Ordinance related decisions in the First Assessment District and Second Assessment District to be the responsibility of the County Board. For further information, contact the Crow Wing County Administrator’s Office at (218) 824-1067. /s/______________________ TIMOTHY J. HOULE, COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota, this 2nd day of May, 2023. (May 10, 2023) 222483