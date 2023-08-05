NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ARROWHEAD REGIO

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ARROWHEAD REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION PROPOSED BUDGET AND TAX LEVY FOR 2024 You are hereby notified that on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission will conduct a public hearing on the preliminary budget and tax levy for calendar year 2024. This hearing will be available at ARDC (address below) or via telephone (also below). Arrowhead Regional Development Commission 221 West 1st Street, 2nd Floor, North Shore Conference Room Duluth, MN 55802 218-722-5545, X555 800-232-0707 X555 MN Toll Free Copies of said proposed budget have been delivered to each county auditor and municipal clerk within the seven-county area comprising the Arrowhead Region. Additional copies of the preliminary budget are available by contacting Arrowhead Regional Development Commission at (218) 529-7543. ARDC is an equal opportunity employer. (Aug. 5, 2023) 247162