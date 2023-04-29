NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CROW WING COUNT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CROW WING COUNTY FEE SCHEDULES The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a Public Hearing, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 373.41, for 9:30 AM May 9, 2023, in the County Board Room, 3rd floor, Historic Courthouse, Brainerd, MN. The Public Hearing may be attended in-person or by Microsoft Teams (218-302-1725,,135143240#). The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider to remove the fee for onsite visits. For further information or a Teams link, contact the Crow Wing County Administrator’s Office at (218) 824-1067 or coadmin@crowwing.us prior to 4:30 PM on May 8. /s/_______________ TIMOTHY J. HOULE, COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR CROW WING COUNTY, MINNESOTA Dated at Brainerd, Minnesota, this 20th day of April 2023. (BBDD: April 29, 2023) (BPEJ: May 3, 2023) 218281