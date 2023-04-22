NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING HOUSING AND RED

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CROW WING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) of the Housing and Redevelopment Authority in and for the County of Crow Wing (the “HRA”), will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at or after 5:00 P.M. at the Crow Wing County Land Services Building in the Meeting Room 2 (Lower Level), 322 Laurel Street, Brainerd, Minnesota, to consider a proposal for the conveyance of land located in the City of Baxter in Crow Wing County, Minnesota and legally described as follows: PID Legal Description 40060839 South 1/2 of Lot 13, Block 1 – Kirkwood 40240508 Lot 8, Block 3 – Jasperwood East 40240510 Lot 6, Block 3 – Jasperwood East 40240519 Lot 6, Block 2 – Jasperwood East 40240521 Lot 4, Block 2 – Jasperwood East The proposed terms of the conveyance are available for review by the public at the office of the Executive Director of the HRA on and after the date of this notice. At the time and place fixed for the public hearing, the Board will give all persons who appear at the hearing an opportunity to express their views with respect to the proposal. In addition, interested persons may direct any questions or file written comments respecting the proposal with the Executive Director of the HRA, at or prior to said public hearing. Dated: 4/22/2023 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CROW WING /s/ Eric Charpentier Executive Director (April 22, 2023) 214889