Notice of Public Hearing in Sylvan Towns

Notice of Public Hearing in Sylvan Township for changes to the Sylvan Short-Term Rental Ordinance. This hearing will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 6pm with the regular Board of Supervisors meeting to immediately follow at the Sylvan Town Hall. 12956 24th Ave SW Pillager, MN 56473 Any comments or concerns can be addressed at the hearing or sent to the Township Clerk ahead of time by mail or email. info@sylvantwp.com Changes could include definition of events, violation fees, and adding a requirement of a public hearing. (July 12, 2023) 240351