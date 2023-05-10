NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereb

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Brainerd Family YMCA will hold a Public Hearing on June 12th, 2023, 6PM at the Gull Lake Sailing School-19696 Love Lake Rd., Brainerd, MN 56401. This will be an informational meeting to discuss the renovation of 703 Oak St. property as a licensed early learning center, including economic and environmental impacts, service area, alternatives to the project, and potential funding sources, including USDA Rural Development. All residents and property owners within the City of Brainerd are encouraged to attend. (May 10, 2023) 222829