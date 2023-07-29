NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON IMPROVEMENTS CITY OF BAXTER, MINNESOTA TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Baxter, Minnesota will meet at the Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter, Minnesota, at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, to consider the making of Improvement No. 4138, the improvement of the following with sanitary sewer, water distribution piping, streets, stormwater, bike lanes, street lights, and bike and pedestrian trails pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§429.011 to 429.111. • Forestview Drive south of River Vista Drive; • Maryland Road; • River Vista Drive; • River Vista Court: • Medford Road; • Riverwood Road; and • Parkview Circle. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvement is property abutting the roadway segment described above. The estimated cost of the improvement is $8,901,900. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. A copy of the project Feasibility Report and Improvement Hearing PowerPoint presentation can be viewed on the project website at https://sehinc.com/baxter2024southforestview. Any questions regarding the project can be directed to the Project Engineer, Scott Hedlund, at 612.865.3509 or email shedlund@sehinc.com. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting. Comments can also be provided in advance of the meeting via email at comments@baxtermn.gov or mail at Baxter City Hall, 13190 Memorywood Drive, Baxter, MN 56425. Comments that are received by 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023 will be read into the record. Published in the Brainerd Dispatch on July 29, 2023 and August 5, 2023 /s/ Kelly Steele, Assistant City Administrator/Clerk (July 29; Aug 5, 2023) 245314